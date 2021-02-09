Linda Vaughn's famed Hurst Olds added to MSHFA collection

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America added yet another significant car to its famed collection last weekend when the First Lady of Motorsports, Linda Vaughn, and New York muscle car collector Bruce Smith donated Vaughn’s personal 1979 Hurst Olds W30 to the museum collection.

“I’ve loved all of my Hurst Olds,” 2019 MSHFA inductee Vaughn said. “And I love that Bruce Smith and I were able to make sure one of them has a permanent home at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.”

Vaughn and Smith made the donation following their role pacing Saturday’s Historic North Turn Legends Beach Parade in Ponce Inlet, Fla., an annual parade that celebrates the important early history of motorsports in Daytona Beach.

