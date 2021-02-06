Worldwide’s Scottsdale auction sets world records

Worldwide Auctioneers’ Jan. 23 Scottsdale sale — hosted as a live and online event in Auburn, Indiana — achieved a 93% sell-through rate.

High sale went to a 1934 Packard Twelve 1107 Phaeton with exceptional design and provenance that was used by President Franklin D. Roosevelt for a Chicago parade. One of only five produced and offered with just 20,700 miles, it brought a record $571,500.

Other world records included the $346,000 selling price for an exceptional 1947 Mercury Series 79M Marmon-Herrington 4×4 Station Wagon, and an impeccably-documented and as-new 1996 Dodge Viper GTS (pictured above) with just 22 actual miles that sold for $122,080 — the highest price ever achieved for the model.

