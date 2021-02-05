Webinar: Daytona 500 Special

“Live from the Daytona 500” featuring RACER.com’s chief NASCAR correspondent, Kelly Crandall, along with Jeff Hammond and Brad Gillie from SiriusXM Ch 90, Late Shift, will be a part of EPARTRADE’s Race Industry Now webinar series next Wednesday, February 10.

The Zoom presentation will be available live at 10 a.m. PT, and follows the 9 a.m. webinar, “Octane and Race Engines — What you need to know” by Motorsports Fuel and Equipment / RACE-GAS with Dan Muldowney, CEO, and Jim Hall, General Manager of TPIS, and hosted by Brad Gillie, from SiriusXM Ch 90, Late Shift.

