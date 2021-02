Motorsports Fuel and Equipment / RACE-GAS will present the next webinar in EPARTRADE’s popular RACE INDUSTRY NOW! series, offered every Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. PT. Next week (Feb. 10)’s webinar is titled, “Octane and Race Engines – What you need to know.”

Dan Muldowney, CEO of Motorsports Fuel and Equipment, will be the featured speaker for the webinar, which will be hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM Channel 90, Late Shift.

Register now to get the Zoom link information!