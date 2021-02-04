The Week In IndyCar, Feb 4, with Scott McLaughlin

It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the items discussed: The stellar PPG livery on his No. 3 Chevy, Bed Bath & Beyond, testing at Sebring, Australian Supercars legend Jamie Whincup’s retirement announcement, Bed Bath & Beyond, iRacing suggestions, Walmart, his metal fabrication skills and making a UFO for Will Power, Disney puzzles, chassis setup preferences, and Bed Bath & Beyond.