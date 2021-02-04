Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

McLaren, Revs Institute cars coming to Brian Redman's Targa event

McLaren, Revs Institute cars coming to Brian Redman’s Targa event

McLaren, Revs Institute cars coming to Brian Redman’s Targa event

February 4, 2021

Brian Redman will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his Club Targa Sixty Six Feb. 19-21 at Palm Beach International Raceway, and event participants will share the track with five BMW Classic Rahal Letterman cars, as well as four legendary cars from The Revs Institute/Collier Collection.

Among the BMW Classics is the 1996 McLaren F1 GTR with IMSA driver Bill Aurberlen at the wheel. Coming from The Revs Institute/Collier Collection are a 1966 Ford GT40 MkllB, a 1961 Porsche RS61, 1970 Porsche 914-6 and a car that Redman knows all too well — the 1969 Porsche 917/PA.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.

