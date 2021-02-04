McLaren, Revs Institute cars coming to Brian Redman’s Targa event

Brian Redman will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his Club Targa Sixty Six Feb. 19-21 at Palm Beach International Raceway, and event participants will share the track with five BMW Classic Rahal Letterman cars, as well as four legendary cars from The Revs Institute/Collier Collection.

Among the BMW Classics is the 1996 McLaren F1 GTR with IMSA driver Bill Aurberlen at the wheel. Coming from The Revs Institute/Collier Collection are a 1966 Ford GT40 MkllB, a 1961 Porsche RS61, 1970 Porsche 914-6 and a car that Redman knows all too well — the 1969 Porsche 917/PA.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.