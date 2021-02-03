Two more backers named for Larson

Two existing Hendrick Motorsports sponsors, Cincinnati Inc. and Freightliner, will support Kyle Larson and the No. 5 team this season.

Both companies will be a primary sponsor on Larson’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for two races each, in addition to being featured as an associate sponsor for the full season. Which races Larson will carry the Cincinnati Inc. and Freightliner colors have not yet been determined.

“We’re pleased to have Cincinnati and Freightliner grow their respective partnerships with us,” said team owner Rick Hendrick. “The best way we can show our appreciation is with high performance on and off the racetrack. NASCAR has tremendous momentum going into 2021, and Kyle and the No. 5 crew will certainly be one of the most exciting teams to watch this year. We look forward to seeing Cincinnati and Freightliner at the front of the field with them.”

Cincinnati Inc. signed a 10-year agreement with the Hendrick organization in 2019. The machine tool manufacturer, which is also the official metal fabrication and additive equipment provider for Hendrick Motorsports, was the primary sponsor of Alex Bowman’s car when Bowman won at Auto Club Speedway last season.

Freightliner signed a three-year renew with Hendrick Motorsports going through 2023. However, this is the first time that the company will serve as a primary sponsor.

“I’m excited Cincinnati and Freightliner have increased their partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and are now part of the No. 5 team,” said Larson. “Cliff [Daniels, crew chief] has built a team that I know can battle for wins on a weekly basis. With the support of great partners like Cincinnati and Freightliner, I can’t wait to get back to the track and go to work. It’s great to have them along for the ride.”

Larson signed with Hendrick Motorsports in October. Last week, Hendrick announced that NationsGuard will sponsor Larson in the season’s first three races.