Netflix plans new F1-themed movie starring De Niro, Boyega

Netflix has announced plans for a new heist action movie with a Formula 1 angle. “The Formula,” written and directed by Gerard McMurray — who directed a previous Netflix original film, “Burning Sands” — is set to star Robert De Niro and John Boyega.

Screen legend De Niro will play a retired F1 driver in the movie while Boyega (pictured above), who played the character of Finn in the recent “Star Wars” movies, will portray “A Formula 1 racing prodigy forced to become a getaway driver to save the only family he has left,” according to Netflix. No release date has been announced for “The Formula.”

The movie will add to a number of F1-themed projects on Netflix. Season 3 of its popular documentary series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” is expected to launch on the streaming service this spring, while Netflix also has a fictionalized mini-series in the works from Brazilian film producer Fabiano Gullane, based on F1 superstar Ayrton Senna which is expected in 2022.