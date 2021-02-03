Marco Andretti joins SRX driver line-up

When Marco Andretti made the surprise announcement that he is stepping back from full-time IndyCar racing, he left the door open to exploring “different opportunities in all of motorsports”. Just two weeks later, he’s already made good on that by becoming the latest driver to commit to the inaugural season of the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX).

“I am extremely excited to join the SRX series,” Andretti said. “I look forward to racing against some of the legends of auto racing across different series. I am especially excited to go head-to-head with my friend Tony Stewart.”

Andretti is the 10th driver confirmed for the series, which will pitch drivers from across the racing spectrum against each other in spec cars on dirt short tracks. Joining him on the grid will be Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Mark Webber, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., and Helio Castroneves.

The six-race season, which opens at Stafford Raceway in Connecticut on June 12 and wraps up in mid-July at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, will be aired during prime time on Saturday nights on CBS.