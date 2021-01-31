Rolex 24 Hour 21: Long green flag run helps Taylor Acura

Racing continues under the green flag, with the top four DPis separated by less than 30s as only three hours remain in the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac was penalized for wheelspin during the most recent caution and was penalized shortly after the race went back to green two hours and 12 minutes ago. The put Scott Dixon more than 30 seconds behind; now, two hours later, the IndyCar star remains 26.459s back.

Filipe Albuquerque continues to lead in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura, with Mike Rockenfeller 13.568s back in the No. 48 Ally Cadillac. A.J. Allmendinger is third in the No. 60 Shank Acura, followed by Dixon.

“What a race,” said Simon Pagenaud after getting out of the second-place Ally Cadillac at the beginning of the hour. “I had an incredible stint, with a great battle with Ricky Taylor, with Filipe Albuquerque. It’s incredible. Sports car racing is at such a high level right now. It’s so good to come here right now and have so much fun. I’m really happy with the speed of the Cadillac — it’s running strong — but the competition is very strong. We’ll see at the end of the day. There’s four hours to go. That’s two IndyCar races. That’s a lot, but we have the pace, although the No. 10 seems to be a little quicker on the straightaway.”

Paul-Loup Chatin leads LMP2 in the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA, 16.653s ahead of Gabriel Aubrey in the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA. The No. 82 DragonSpeed USA ORECA of Christopher Mies was third — within a minute of the lead — when that car began smoking near the end of the hour, sending the car to the pits.

Still no change in GTLM — Corvette Racing remains 1-2, with No. 3 Nicky Catsburg leading No. 4 Alexander Sims by 7.987s. Marco Wittman is third in the No. 24 BMW, with James Calado fourth in the No. 62 Ferrari, all on the lead lap.

Mercedes-AMG is 1-2 in GTD in a bid for the marque’s first Daytona victory. Maro Engel leads in the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes, with Luca Stolz only 1.585s back in the No. 75 Sun Energy 1 entry.

