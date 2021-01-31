Rolex 24 Hour 14: Conway heading tight DPi battle

The seventh full course yellow of the Rolex 24 At Daytona kicked off the 14th hour after the Nicholas Lapierre (No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2) went off in Turn 3. This led to a 20-plus minute caution period.

Overall leader Ricky Taylor took advantage of the extended caution period and opted to pit the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura DPi, which allowed the crew to service the brake system before being sent back out. This elevated Mike Rockenfeller (No. 48 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi) to the front of the field, ahead of Felipe Nasr (No. 31 Whelen Engineering DPi) and Juan Pablo Montoya (No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura DPi).

Despite a frantic restart, Rockenfeller held serve of the top spot over his AXR teammate. Nasr found the lead after Rockenfeller made a routine pit stop 40 minutes into the 14th hour. As a result, Montoya moved up to second place, less than 1s off the lead. Fifteen minutes later, Nasr brought it down pit road for a driver swap with Mike Conway, while Montoya pitted to hand off to AJ Allmendinger. Even with the pit stop, Conway managed to cycle back to the lead.

Reigning IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, who fell a lap down after serving a stop-and-go penalty for speeding on pit road at the start of his stint in the 13th hour, utilized the earlier caution and has the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac back on the lead lap in second, just 1s behind the leader. Ricky Taylor sits third, 3.5s out of the top spot.

Tim Buret (No. 8 ORECA) continues to lead the LMP2 class by 26s over the No. 47 of Dallara of Antonio Fuoco.

Corvette Racing still has a lock on the top two spots in GTLM, with Alexander Sims (No. 4 Corvette Racing C8.R) leading teammate Nicky Catsburg (No. 3 Corvette Racing C8.R) by just 2s. The No. 25 BMW Team RLL M8 of Philipp Eng quietly sits third, 6s off the lead.

The GTD battle has tightened as Indy Dontje (No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3) continues to lead over the No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari 488 of Nicklas Nielsen, but by only 0.2s.

Spencer Pigot has taken over for Scott Andrews in the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320, which leads the LMP3 class by five laps.

HOUR 14 STANDINGS