Filipe Albuquerque and the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura remain in control of the Rolex 24 At Daytona as the clock hits 12 hours.

Albuquerque kept Simon Pagenaud at bay through the most recent stretch of racing. Pagenaud tried his hardest to put the No. 48 AXR Cadillac back out of the field by hounding Albuquerque and even getting this outside in Turn 1 at the 11 hour, 23-minute mark, but the door quickly closed.

A few minutes later, Pagenaud’s hard-fought shift came to an end when he turned the car over to Mike Rockenfeller, who now runs second and was looming in the leader’s mirrors as the clock ticked toward the 12 hour mark. Kevin Magnussen runs third in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac.

Chase Elliott is back in the No. 31 AXR Cadillac and runs fourth. Another driver change saw Juan Pablo Montoya get back in the No. 60 Meyer Shank racing Acura, taking over from Olivier Pla. Montoya runs fifth.

Aside from the brief battle between the DPis and driver changes throughout the field, the hour passed relatively calmly.

The No. 47 Cetilar Dallara continues to lead in LMP2, main image, but it is now piloted by Roberto Lacorte. Running second is Matthieu Vaxiviere, who is back in the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA. They are one lap ahead of third place Christopher Mies in the No. 82 DragonSpeed USA ORECA.

Scott Andrews still leads in LMP3 with his No. 74 Ligier and now enjoys a three-lap advantage over the No. 6 Muehlner Motorsports America Duqueine which is currently has Kenton Koch behind the wheel.

In GTLM, the Corvettes remain in control. Nick Tandy is still behind the wheel of the No. 4 Corvette and Jordan Taylor continues his stint in the No. 3 Corvette. Jesse Krohn is running third in the No. 24 BMW.

Maro Engel is still the leader in GTD with his No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG, but it is over new second-place driver Daniel Serra. Serra, in the No. 21 Ferrari, has overtaken Mikael Grenier in the No. 75 Mercedes-AMG.

HOUR 12 STANDINGS