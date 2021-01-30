Rolex 24 Hour 6: Few DNFs, no big leads at quarter-distance

Three of the biggest names in American open-wheel racing – Sebastien Bourdais, Scott Dixon and Helio Castroneves – ran up front throughout Hour 6 of the Rolex 24 At Daytona in near-perfect weather: 61 degrees, clear and cool, with no precipitation anticipated.

None of the seven DPis have experienced major problems and all are in striking distance of the lead. After six hours, Bourdais led in the No. 5 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac, followed by Dixon in the No. 01 Ganassi Cadillac and Castroneves in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Acura.

Action is also extremely tight in the other classes: Alexander Sims (No. 4) leads Nicky Catsburg (No. 3) by 1.5s as Corvette Racing runs 1-2 in GTLM, stalked by the BMWs of Connor De Phillippi (No. 25) and Marco Wittmann (No. 24), and the No. 62 Ferrari of Alessandro Pier Guidi – all on the lead lap.

Klaus Bachelor leads GTD in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911, with the No. 1 Lamborghini of Bryan Sellers, the No. 23 Aston Martin of Roman De Angeles, the No. 57 Mercedes of Indy Dontje and the No. 75 Mercedes of Luca Stolz all with 11.5s.

Matthew Bell is showing the way in LMP2 in the No. 11 WIN Autosport ORECA (photo above), followed by the No. 82 DragonSpeed USA ORECA of Fabian Schiller and the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA of John Farano.

In LMP3, Scott Andrews in the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier leads Yann Clairay in the No. 33 Ligier by one lap. More significantly, the No. 6 Duqueine of Kenton Koch has rebounded from contact in the opening minutes to run third, albeit two laps down.

