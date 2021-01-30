Rolex 24 Hour 3: DPi battle rages, Corvettes pace GTLM

Competition remains tight among the seven DPi teams battling for top honors in the 59th Rolex 24 At Daytona. After three hours, only 13 seconds separated the pack – the difference between first-place Tristan Vautier in the No. 5 JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPI-V.R and seventh-place Chase Elliott in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac.

Elliott was gifted with a stop-and-go penalty when he took over for former race leader Felipe Nasr, who came in early for emergency service just as the caution flag waved at the 2h22m mark.

Ricky Taylor was second in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05, followed by Kevin Magnussen in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Cadillac, Simon Pagenaud in the No. 48 Ally Cadillac, Oliver Pla in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Acura, Harry Tincknell in the No. 55 Mazda RT24-P and Elliott.

Nick Tandy showed the way in the No. 4 Corvette C8.R, followed by teammate Jordan Taylor in the No. 3 Corvette and Jesse Krohn in the No. 24 RLL BMW.

Paul-Loup Chatin was in front of LMP2 driving the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07-Gibson, 14 seconds ahead of Ben Keating in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA and Tim Buret in the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA.

LPM3 saw Wayne Boyd in the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320 25 seconds ahead of Gar Robinson in the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier and George Kurtz in the No. 54 CORE autosport Ligier.

In GTD, Kyle Kirkwood led in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, closely followed by Darren Turner in the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage and Trent Hindman in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911.

Midway through the third hour, James Calado – driving in second place in GTLM in the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE – dove to the inside of Cameron Cassels in the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320, leading the LMP3 category. Calado ran out of room, sending both cars sliding backwards. While Calado managed to stop, Cassels tagged the barrier, sending his car to the paddock for repairs.

Calado served a drive-through penalty for incident responsibility.

The first retirement of the race was the No. 81 DragonSpeed USA ORECA, shortly followed by the No. 29 Racing Team Nederland ORECA. That reduced the LMP2 class to eight competitors.

HOUR 3 STANDINGS