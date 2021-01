By Vintage Motorsport | January 30, 2021 6:38 AM

RM Sotheby’s tallied more than $35 million in total sales and a 90% sell-through rate in its Jan. 22 Scottsdale sale that attracted bidders from 35 countries.

One of the sale’s stars, a highly original 1955 Jaguar D-Type with substantial period race history, sold to a phone bidder for $6m.

