Six Brumos race cars will make laps at Rolex 24

This weekend’s 59th annual Rolex 24 at Daytona will include honorary laps around the Daytona circuit by six historically significant No. 59 Brumos Racing cars, which will also be on display at Daytona International Speedway.

• 1971 914-6 GT IMSA championship winner, to be driven by Ray Shaffer

• 1975 911 RSR, which will be driven by legendary racer Hurley Haywood, who won the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1977

• 1979 935, the last race car driven by Peter Gregg, to be driven by Andrew Davis

• 2009 Daytona 24-winning Porsche Riley, to be driven by David Donohue

• 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Grand-Am spec; the 2011 Grand-Am championship winner will be driven by Leh Keen

• 2017 Porsche 911 RSR, to be driven by Earl Bamber

