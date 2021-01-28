Wright reshuffles GTD line-up after Pilot Challenge practice crash

Trent Hindman will join Patrick Long, Jan Heylen, and Klaus Bachler in the Wright Motorsports No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R for this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona after Ryan Hardwick was forced to withdraw from the race due to injury.

Hardwick sustained a concussion in a crash during Michelin Pilot Challenge practice on Wednesday. The No. 16 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport that he was driving at the time has also been pulled from the event.

“It’s unfortunate that I won’t be able to join the team for the big race,” said Hardwick. “I wish I was driving with them, but sadly that won’t be possible. When I first learned I wouldn’t be able to drive, Trent was immediately one of the first drivers I thought of to step in. I want the team to continue and our 1st Phorm car to be on track to compete in this event. I’ve followed Trent’s career for the last few years, and I think he’ll be a good fit. Trent is joining a really great team, and I wish them the best of luck this weekend. He’s in the best hands.”

Already at the circuit, Hindman was able to begin getting settled with his new team on Thursday morning, immediately beginning the team introductions, seat fittings, and team procedure reviews, in preparation for the first practice later in the morning. The 25-year-old American has several sports car racing championship titles, most recently winning the 2020 GT World Challenge America Silver Championship, as well as the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship GTD class title.

“First and foremost, what’s most important is that Ryan is okay,” said Hindman. “Filling in for the Rolex 24 under these circumstances is never ideal, but I am grateful to John, Ryan, and the Wright Motorsports team for trusting me with this opportunity. The No. 16 Porsche looks to be a strong contender for victory come Sunday, and I certainly look forward to doing everything I can to make it happen.”