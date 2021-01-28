Wagner on pole for Mazda MX-5 Cup Daytona opener

Gresham Wagner claimed the first pole position of the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires season on Thursday. He is followed on the grid by Preston Pardus, Michael Carter and Selin Rollan for today’s 45-minute race at Daytona International Speedway.

Driving the No. 5 Spark Performance machine, Wagner turned 13 total laps in the 30-minute qualifying session, with the 10th tour being his fastest as he turned a pole-winning lap of 2m08.297s. The draft played a key role in everyone’s qualifying times and resulted in some long trains of cars working together.

“That was the most chaotic qualifying session I’ve ever done in this series, which is pretty much what everyone expected,” Wagner said. “I went out with an open mind because I wasn’t quite sure what the fastest lap would be; if it would be to stick with one other guy and go back and forth or to try and time a run onto the back of a pack. I think my two fastest laps were done opposite ways. The biggest thing was staying clean and not getting caught up in one of the bigger packs.”

Wagner will lead the field to the green flag at 5:00 p.m. ET. A livestream is available on IMSA.com along with timing and scoring. Wagner will also start from pole in Friday’s race at 10:15 a.m. ET. Both races are also available to watch live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.