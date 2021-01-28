RACER’s 2021 Rolex 24 At Daytona Resource Guide

It’s time to launch the eighth season of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Daytona International Speedway where 49 cars are preparing to earn overall and class honors at the 59th Rolex 24 At Daytona.

WEATHERTECH CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT SCHEDULE:

Thursday, January 28 (all times Eastern)

11:05 a.m.–12:05 p.m., Free Practice 1

3:20—4:35 p.m., Free Practice 2

7:15–9:00 p.m., Free Practice 3

Friday, January 29

11:20 a.m.—12:20 p.m., Free Practice 4

Saturday, January 30

3:40 p.m., Race Start- WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Round 1

Sunday, January 30

3:40 p.m., Finish

