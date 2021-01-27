The Week In IndyCar, Jan 27, with Alexander Rossi

Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi visits The Week In IndyCar show to discuss recent testing in the No. 27 Honda, the Rolex 24 At Daytona where he’ll drive for Wayne Taylor Racing and Acura in the DPi class this weekend, and more, using listener-driven questions submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
Podcasts 1hr ago
Catching up with Joao Barbosa
IMSA’s new LMP3 class is not where sports car fans might expect to find a four-time winner of the Rolex 24 At Daytona and two-time (…)
Trans Am 2hr ago
Abbate lands Lucas Oil backing for Trans Am West
Michele Abbate, driver and team owner of the Grr Racing team, will partner with Lucas Oil, who will become her title sponsor for her (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Sainz thrilled by first Ferrari run at Fiorano
Carlos Sainz says he couldn’t have asked for a better first day driving a Ferrari after a full day testing a 2018 car at the Fiorano (…)
IMSA 6hr ago
Ford’s Rushbrook on Blue Oval’s LMDh, GT3 interest
Ford and sports car racing were synonymous throughout the 2010s. It’s V8 engines powered Daytona Prototypes to Grand-Am victories. (…)
IMSA 7hr ago
IMSA reveals final Rolex 24 entry list
IMSA strove to maintain the half-century mark with the 50 Rolex 24 At Daytona entries that were recently announced, but with the loss of the (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Russell, Albon and Latifi among Virtual GP entrants
Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will be joined by Alex Albon, Pietro Fittipaldi and a number of junior drivers for the (…)
IMSA 7hr ago
Rolex 24 At Daytona Spotter Guide released
Andy Blackmore has released his annual Rolex 24 At Daytona spotter guide ahead of this weekend’s race. The free guide has become an (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 8hr ago
F4 U.S. and FR Americas alter 2021 schedules
Parella Motorsports Holdings announced amendments to both the Honda-powered Formula 4 United States and Formula Regional Americas (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
2021 F1 cars were in danger of outgrowing tires and circuits
Formula 1 cars were likely to outgrow Pirelli’s tires and perhaps even the circuits themselves if changes to the aerodynamic regulations (…)
IndyCar 10hr ago
Jones recharged by Coyne 'homecoming'
Among the sadder sights to come from the final NTT IndyCar Series race of 2019 was former Rookie of the Year Ed Jones pulling away from the (…)
