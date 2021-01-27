Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Jan 27, with Alexander Rossi

By January 27, 2021 11:35 AM

Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi visits The Week In IndyCar show to discuss recent testing in the No. 27 Honda, the Rolex 24 At Daytona where he’ll drive for Wayne Taylor Racing and Acura in the DPi class this weekend, and more, using listener-driven questions submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

