Rolex 24 At Daytona Spotter Guide released

Andy Blackmore has released his annual Rolex 24 At Daytona spotter guide ahead of this weekend’s race. The free guide has become an essential tool to track and identify the cars, drivers, teams, and colors on display in five IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classes.

Marshall Pruett

The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.