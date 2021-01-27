Rolex 24 At Daytona Spotter Guide released

Andy Blackmore has released his annual Rolex 24 At Daytona spotter guide ahead of this weekend’s race. The free guide has become an essential tool to track and identify the cars, drivers, teams, and colors on display in five IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classes.
IMSA 28m ago
IMSA reveals final Rolex 24 entry list
IMSA strove to maintain the half-century mark with the 50 Rolex 24 At Daytona entries that were recently announced, but with the loss of the (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
2021 F1 cars were in danger of outgrowing tires and circuits
Formula 1 cars were likely to outgrow Pirelli’s tires and perhaps even the circuits themselves if changes to the aerodynamic regulations (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Jones recharged by Coyne 'homecoming'
Among the sadder sights to come from the final NTT IndyCar Series race of 2019 was former Rookie of the Year Ed Jones pulling away from the (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 3hr ago
Gooding sets world auction records at Scottsdale sale
Auction house Gooding announced that its Jan. 18-22 Geared Online Scottsdale auction achieved $7.09 million on 39 of 49 lots sold for an (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Jones lands full-time IndyCar return with Coyne Vasser Sullivan
Ed Jones will make his full-time return to the NTT IndyCar Series as the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan entry looks to reboot with (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
McLaren says it is the only F1 team building a new car for 2021
McLaren believes it is the only team building a new car for the 2021 Formula 1 season as a result of its switch to Mercedes power units. (…)
Insights & Analysis 6hr ago
Robin Miller's Mailbag for January 27, presented by Honda Racing / HPD
Welcome to the Robin Miller Mailbag presented by Honda Racing / HPD. You can follow the Santa Clarita, California-based company at: (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 17hr ago
Ickx' Can-Am Lola, Dixon's Indy 500 winner, added to MSHFA display
The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America’s signature “Sweep of Speed” was recently refreshed with two new vehicles and is open and (…)
Podcasts 19hr ago
Catching Up With: Laura Wontrop Klauser
Get to know Laura Wontrop Klauser, the veteran Cadillac Racing program manager who was recently promoted by General Motors to the new role of (…)
NASCAR 20hr ago
More Esports NASCAR in 2021
The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational will return with 10 virtual races this season. NASCAR and iRacing made the joint announcement Tuesday, (…)
Comments