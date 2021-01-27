Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Rolex 24 At Daytona Spotter Guide released

By January 27, 2021 9:03 AM

Andy Blackmore has released his annual Rolex 24 At Daytona spotter guide ahead of this weekend’s race. The free guide has become an essential tool to track and identify the cars, drivers, teams, and colors on display in five IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classes.

