Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

IMSA reveals final Rolex 24 entry list

Jake Galstad/Motorsport Images

IMSA reveals final Rolex 24 entry list

IMSA

IMSA reveals final Rolex 24 entry list

By January 27, 2021 9:10 AM

By |

IMSA strove to maintain the half-century mark with the 50 Rolex 24 At Daytona entries that were recently announced, but with the loss of the Black Swan Racing GT Daytona Porsche due to the owner/driver being stricken by COVID-19, and an unsuccessful search for a replacement, the Saturday-Sunday race will have 49 cars ready to take the green flag.

With the Black Swan adjustment, the final car totals have seven entries in DPi, 10 in LMP2, seven in LMP3, six in GT Le Mans, and 19 in GTD.

FINAL ENTRY LIST

, IMSA, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home