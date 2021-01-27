IMSA reveals final Rolex 24 entry list

IMSA strove to maintain the half-century mark with the 50 Rolex 24 At Daytona entries that were recently announced, but with the loss of the Black Swan Racing GT Daytona Porsche due to the owner/driver being stricken by COVID-19, and an unsuccessful search for a replacement, the Saturday-Sunday race will have 49 cars ready to take the green flag.

With the Black Swan adjustment, the final car totals have seven entries in DPi, 10 in LMP2, seven in LMP3, six in GT Le Mans, and 19 in GTD.

FINAL ENTRY LIST