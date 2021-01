Auction house Gooding announced that its Jan. 18-22 Geared Online Scottsdale auction achieved $7.09 million on 39 of 49 lots sold for an 80% sell-through rate. A 1926 Bugatti Type 37 Grand Prix (pictured above) reached a final sale price of $935,000 to set a new auction world record for a Type 37.

