Veteran IndyCar and WEC engineer Taylor joins Bourdais at Foyt

Justin Taylor has returned to the NTT IndyCar Series paddock as race engineer for four-time Champ Car champion Sebastien Bourdais at A.J. Foyt Racing. In the move, Mike Colliver, who worked with Bourdais last season in the No. 14 Chevy, has been elevated to lend his vast experience to the Frenchman’s car. and the No. 4 Chevy driven by Dalton Kellett and engineered by Mike Pawlowski.

Taylor spent the majority of his career in sports cars as part of the Audi LMP1 Le Mans program, and took his first turn in open-wheel racing with Ed Carpenter Racing in 2017 as JR Hildebrand’s race engineer. In the years that followed, Taylor continued with high-level prototype teams as race engineer with Mazda Motorsports’ IMSA effort, chief engineer for the Rebellion Racing WEC team, and returned to ECR as Ed Jones’ engineer for the 2019 Indy 500.

“He’s a very smart guy who has seen and done a lot — he’s a great addition to the team and timing stand,” Bourdais told RACER. “Mike Colliver has a lot of experience, so he’s overseeing things more like a technical director, and Mike and Justin are the race engineers. There’s a lot of talent on my timing stand. It’s all very positive.”