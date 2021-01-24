Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

New H-Modified Racing Club will join two 2021 events

By January 24, 2021 8:35 AM

A recent resurgence of interest in vintage H-modifieds (and similar small-bore racers) has led to the formation of the H-Modified Racing Club.

The club’s first effort is the encouragement of active H-mod racing through the coordination of a racing series that will be held in conjunction with established vintage racing events.

The first group will race at the May 7-8 VSCCA Spring Sprints. The venue is Lime Rock Park, a 1.5-mile track well-suited to H-mod racing. Because the Spring Sprints also host the VSCCA’s driving school, there are few excuses to keep potential H-mod racers away — whether they are dusting off a car they raced “in the day,” or restoring an H-mod that is new to them.

The second opportunity will be at the 2021 Put-in-Bay Sports Car Races, where H-Modified is a featured class.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.

