VIDEO: Roar Before the 24 paddock tour with Bourdais

By January 23, 2021 2:01 PM

Sebastien Bourdais takes RACER for a tour of the IMSA paddock at the Roar Before The 24 on Saturday, and dives into the Corvette Racing garage; shows off his JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi; flags down Jimmie Johnson and Juan Pablo Montoya; and keeps it light and easy with his Hamburger & French Fry Show co-host Marshall Pruett.

