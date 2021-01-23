New Laguna Seca event on tap for CSRG

Classic Sports Racing Group members haven’t raced at Laguna Seca for about 20 years, but a new event on the club’s 2021 schedule will bring them back to the iconic 64-year-old circuit.

Just announced is the June 5-6 Laguna Seca Vintage Races that will feature the usual eight to nine race groups.

“For our membership, I think it’s all about the history of the place,” said CSRG president Locke de Bretteville. “They want to ‘walk in the footsteps’ of that history, and we look forward to a robust number of entries.”

