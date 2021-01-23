Ferrari to run seven drivers next week, Sainz to debut

Ferrari will run seven different drivers during a test at its Fiorano circuit next week, with Carlos Sainz making his debut for the team.

The Scuderia will run a 2018 SF71H (pictured) throughout the week in Italy for the race drivers and multiple Ferrari Driver Academy members. Sainz will get the most running as he takes to the track throughout Wednesday and also on Thursday morning, and he will be preceded by new teammate Charles Leclerc, who will drive on Tuesday.

The test gets off to a busy start with three drivers taking part on Monday, including Formula 1 debuts for Giuliano Alesi and Marcus Armstrong. Alesi — the son of former Ferrari driver Jean — will drive first before handing over to the New Zealander, with fellow Formula 2 driver Robert Shwartzman closing out the day’s running.

Following Leclerc and Sainz’s testing, new Haas driver Mick Schumacher will be on track on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, before Ferrari’s test driver Callum Ilott — who Schumacher beat to the F2 championship last year — will round out the week’s test on Friday afternoon.

Ferrari says the purpose of the test is experience for most drivers, with Sainz getting used to new procedures and the engineering crew he will work with this season. It also acts as preparation ahead of the only pre-season test in Bahrain, taking place from March 12-14.