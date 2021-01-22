Glickenhaus moves Hypercar debut to WEC Portimao opener

U.S.-flagged Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has confirmed that it will now start its FIA World Endurance Championship campaign in the new Hypercar category from the opening round of the 2021 world championship after the calendar switch from Sebring in March to Portimao, Portugal in early April.

The team had initially stated that it would miss the opening round, citing logistical difficulties in fitting the Sebring event around its testing schedule with its new cars.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based boutique sportscar manufacturer is set to race a pair of its SCG 007 machines, the cars powered by a new bespoke turbo V8 motor.

The full driver squad, already confirmed to include WEC LMP1 race winner (with Rebellion Racing) Gustavo Menezes and IndyCar race winner, Rolex 24, Sebring 12 Hours and Petit Le Mans winner Ryan Briscoe, is set to be confirmed next week.

The team, with race operations based in Italy, will receive logistical and technical support from Joest Racing, which was most recently involved with the IMSA factory Mazda DPi effort, but famed for its role in decades of successful endurance racing with Porsche and Audi.

The Glickenhaus Hypercar class entries will be up against the newly-revealed factory Toyota Gazoo Racing GR010 HYBRID cars and a single ‘grandfathered’ LMP1, an ex-Rebellion R13 that took two WEC race wins last season, now rebadged as an Alpine A480 and run by the successful Signatech operation.