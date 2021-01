Historic Sportscar Racing is starting its 2021 season with two popular events at iconic tracks: the March 31-April 2 Sebring Spring Fling and the 43rd running of The Mitty April 21-25 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with Corvette as the featured marque.

View the provisional event schedules for Sebring and The Mitty at VintageMotorsport.com.