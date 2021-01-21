NBC Sports reveals 2021 IMSA coverage plan

NBC Sports launches its 2021 coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races this Sunday with live coverage of the Roar Before the Rolex 24’s inaugural Motul Pole Award 100 race on NBCSN. The 100-minute race determines the starting positions for the 59th running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 30-31.

Dave Burns, Calvin Fish and Kevin Lee will lead NBCSN’s broadcast of the qualifying race at 4:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage of the Rolex 24 At Daytona begins January 30 at 3:30 p.m. on the NBC broadcast network, which will host the start and finishing hours of the 24-hour race.

Coverage of the 2021 season resumes March 20 with the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring presented by Advance Auto Parts. The remaining 10 races of the season — including events at Watkins Glen International, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and the season-ending Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta — will be offered across NBC Sports’ platforms.

Overall, NBCSN will offer more than 51 hours of programming of WeatherTech races during the 12-race 2021 season, with nine hours of programming set for NBC. Live streaming coverage of all races throughout the 2021 season will also be available exclusively via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

Among other highlights of live IMSA coverage on NBC are three hours of the Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway on August 22, and the first three hours of the Motul Petit Le Mans on October 9.

Date Event Network Time (ET) Sun., Jan. 24 Motul Pole Award 100 NBCSN 4:30 p.m. Sat., Jan. 30 Rolex 24 At Daytona NBC 3:30 p.m. Sat., Jan. 30 Rolex 24 At Daytona NBCSN 4:30 p.m. Sat., Jan. 30 Rolex 24 At Daytona NBCSN 11 p.m. Sun., Jan. 31 Rolex 24 At Daytona NBCSN 6 a.m. Sun., Jan. 31 Rolex 24 At Daytona NBC 2 p.m. Sat., March 20 12 Hours of Sebring NBCSN 7 p.m. Sun., May 16 Mid-Ohio NBCSN 2:30 p.m. Sat., June 5 Detroit GP NBCSN 1 p.m. Sun., June 27 Watkins Glen NBCSN 7 p.m. Sun., July 4 CTMP NBCSN Noon Sat., July 17 Lime Rock* NBCSN 5 p.m. Sun., Aug. 8 Road America* NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., Aug. 22 GT Challenge at VIR NBC 3 p.m. Sun., Sept. 12 Laguna Seca NBCSN 4 p.m. Sat., Sept. 25 GP of Long Beach NBCSN 5 p.m. Sat., Oct. 9 Petit Le Mans NBC Noon Sat., Oct. 9 Petit Le Mans NBCSN 3 p.m.

*Same day-delay

Note: all coverage streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app