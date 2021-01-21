Carlin signs up for eSkootr Championship

Carlin has become the first team to commit to the new eSkootr Championship (eSC) as it branches out from single-seater racing.

Trevor Carlin’s operation has enjoyed success in the majority of junior racing categories, winning titles at Formula 2, Formula 3 and Formula 4 level as well as Indy Lights before it became a full IndyCar entrant. Carlin is now expanding its portfolio to include the eSC — an electric scooter championship that plans city-based races when its first competitive events begin later this year.

The championship — which is backed by Lucas di Grassi and Alex Wurz among others — will feature high-performance race scooters that are designed and developed by Williams Advanced Engineering, and Carlin says it provides a fresh crossover that makes racing more accessible.

“When we first heard about eSC we were really intrigued to learn more,” Carlin said. “As a race team and a business, we’re always interested in exploring the possibilities of new series, particularly those which look to break the mould and pioneer new technologies.

“We began to evaluate eSC’s potential — and we very quickly understood what opportunities it offered. What really appeals to us about eSC is its affordability and accessibility. It really takes a new approach in terms of racing, technology and the overlap into real-life mobility.

“We take delivery of our three eSkootrs in the next few months, and we’re already looking at candidates for the seats. We’re really excited to start putting together our 2021 program.”

eSkootr Championship chief operating officer Khalil Beschir says the early commitment from Carlin is a boost for the project’s credentials as a respected team puts its faith in eSC’s potential

“We’re delighted that an organization of the prestige and success of Carlin has chosen to partner with us in the eSkootr Championship,” Beschir said. “It shows how seriously we’re already being taken, and it’s a real validation of what we’re doing.

“We began talking with Trevor last year, and it quickly became apparent that he really understood and embraced the concept; he could see how his operation could become a part of it.

“As well as working with Carlin to supply them with eSkootrs and equipment, we’re undertaking final chassis prototype trials and talking to a number of other international teams. We’ll have some exciting further announcements very soon.”