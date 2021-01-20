Alfa Romeo to launch 2021 car in Warsaw next month

Alfa Romeo has announced the plans for its 2021 car launch, with an event in Warsaw on February 22.

The team has traditionally rolled out its new car ahead of the first pre-season test after releasing studio imagery and carrying out a shakedown, but despite the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation in Europe it has become the first to confirm the date of a physical launch. The new car, to be known as the C41, will be unveiled in Poland nearly three weeks before the only pre-season test in Bahrain.

Warsaw is home to a number of operations for Alfa Romeo title sponsor ORLEN, which has an office in the Polish capital although it is headquartered in nearby Plock. Robert Kubica is the team’s reserve driver and was last to drive the previous car in the Abu Dhabi test last month. Before the launch he will also compete at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Alfa Romeo says the exact time and location of the launch has yet to be confirmed, with teams reluctant to commit fully at this stage given the ongoing pandemic. Aston Martin has also stated it will launch its new car at the car brand’s headquarters in Gaydon, UK, in early March.

Testing takes place from March 12-14 at the Bahrain International Circuit, with the first race held at the same venue two weeks later. Originally testing was going to take place at the start of March in Barcelona but the postponement of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix to November led to a change of plans.