Stroll wants people to "take notice" of Aston Martin

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll wants people to “sit up and take notice” of his team as it enters Formula 1 under the iconic name this season.

Stroll led a consortium that took over the former Force India team back in 2018, renaming it Racing Point ahead of its rebranding as Aston Martin this year. After a strong season that delivered the team fourth in the constructors’ championship with multiple podiums and one victory, Stroll promises a fresh approach as it takes on the Aston name.

“It’s the centerpiece of our marketing strategy and a key component of the business,” Stroll said of F1’s importance to Aston Martin. “(The team) will bring a new attitude and energy with it, expanding our appeal beyond the existing core and casual Formula 1 fans. Whether it’s results on the racetrack, expanding our presence in emerging platforms like Esports, or delivering exciting new activations, we want to make people sit up and take notice. The arrival of Cognizant is the first exciting step in our drive forward.

“Formula 1 is also the perfect shop window for Aston Martin as a brand and the amazing cars we produce. There has been plenty of talk about road relevance in Formula 1 in recent seasons, and we will see genuine trickle-down of technology and innovation from the track to the road. We will demonstrate those links between Formula 1 and the road cars, especially with our mid-engine range that will be launched in the future.”

Stroll believes F1 is the perfect fit for the car brand that he is now executive chairman of, because the previous strength of Racing Point gives it a solid platform to start from.

“Plain and simple, it’s where Aston Martin should be,” he said. “This is a brand that has already had huge success in top-level international motorsport such as the Le Mans 24 Hours, and now we have an opportunity to write a new page in the history books. That’s a hugely exciting prospect for anyone who is a lover of the Aston Martin brand, for fans of Formula 1 and the sport itself.

“Everyone knows what Aston Martin stands for – but the Formula 1 team will allow us to take the essence of the brand to new places, building on the strong foundations laid by the previous iterations of the team. We want to talk to new and wider audiences, engaging them not just with the team but with Formula 1 itself.

“We’re taking an organization filled with experienced, passionate racers and combining that with an aspirational lifestyle brand. The aim is to appeal to the next generation of fans as well as the hardcore followers, bringing new ideas, energy and attitudes in the process. That journey begins now on our way to the exciting moment of launching the first Aston Martin to race at a grand prix weekend in more than six decades.”