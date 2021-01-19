Rossi tops second day of Sebring IndyCar testing

The end to two days of private testing by a handful of NTT IndyCar Series teams at Sebring saw Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi finish atop the unofficial lap chart with a 52.27s tour of the shortened road course in the No. 27 Honda.

Andretti or Andretti-affiliated drivers were directly behind, with Colton Herta’s No. 26 Honda (52.38s), Meyer Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey in the No. 60 Honda (52.54s), and Ryan Hunter-Reay’s No. 28 Honda (52.68s) leading the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing duo of Graham Rahal in the No. 15 Honda (52.73s) and Takuma Sato in the No. 30 Honda (52.92s).

Completing the nine-car test was Carlin Racing’s Max Chilton in the No. 59 Chevy (53.02s), Marco Andretti in the No. 98 Honda (53.13s), and A.J. Foyt Racing’s Dalton Kellett in the No. 4 Chevy (53.59s).

“Got a lot done today and a lot of seat time, plus the weather was quite nice,” Herta told RACER. “It’s hard to judge on which team is quicker since everybody is working on their own testing agenda; but we got a lot of good testing done for street courses.”

For Kellett, who is embarking upon his first full season with Foyt in IndyCar, the offseason performance gains were noticeable.

“We had a good two-day test. We came with a full test plan, got through most of it, and we learned quite a bit, focusing on our damper package,” he said. “I’m pretty confident we have a stronger package than we did last year.”