Mercedes signs F3 race-winner Vesti to development program

Mercedes has signed promising young Danish driver Frederik Vesti to its young driver program after an impressive debut Formula 3 season.

Vesti was a member of the dominant Prema team for his first season in F3 and won three races, finishing fourth in the championship, 17.5 points off title-winner Oscar Piastri. That came after he took the Formula Regional European Championship for Prema in 2019, and now he will switch to ART in F3 as he begins his association with Mercedes.

“I’ve dreamed of being a Mercedes junior and worked so hard for it, for so many years and that motivation has lifted me every single day,” Vesti said. “To now be working with Mercedes, the best team in the world, is a massive boost for my career, and I am really looking forward to building a powerful relationship in the future.

“I admire Mercedes so much for their mentality and their hard-working attitude, which has helped them become so successful. They choose their junior drivers very carefully, so I am really excited to be part of the program, working with them and developing as a driver. Thank you to Toto (Wolff) and the team for their trust in me and my future.”

Vesti turned 19 earlier this month and joins Paul Aron and karting talents Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Alex Powell in the Mercedes junior program, with the team’s driver development advisor Gwen Lagrue saying the Dane made sure he was always on his radar.

“Fred’s commitment and dedication is something we love to see and hugely respect,” Lagrue said. “I remember him sending me updates on his debut seasons in single-seaters and letting us know details of his progress, which is something we always appreciate.

“His Formula Regional European Championship in 2019 was impressive and in FIA F3 last year, he was very consistent. We are happy to welcome him into the Mercedes family and look forward to seeing him fight for the title this season in FIA F3.”