2021 Mint 400 moved to December  

BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 organizers announced today an event-date move from early March to early December. The date shift comes in response to the State of Nevada, Southern Nevada Health District and COVID 19 Mitigation Task Force refusing to permit large-scale events in Clark County. Since the Ivanpah Valley is closed to off-road racing between March 15 and November 1 due to environmental restrictions, the new Dec. 1-5 date was the only available option.

“The health and safety of our racers, sponsors, exhibitors, staff, and the public has always been, and will always be, our number one priority,” said Mint 400 co-owner and CEO Matt Martelli. “We don’t have a green light from the state or county to hold the event in March, because all large-scale events are still on hold. We are making this decision now because we recognize that traveling to Las Vegas and participating in the Mint is a significant financial investment. By doing so, we are preserving the safety, integrity, fun, and value of this historic race for everyone involved.”

Even if his organization could technically run a race in March, Martelli explained, there would be no opportunity to properly conduct social events like the Mint 400’s traditional “tech and contingency” activities held in downtown Las Vegas which make it more an event than just a race.

Unfortunately, the rescheduling will force some racers to choose between competing in December’s Mint 400 or the BFGoodrich Tires SCORE Baja 1000, currently set for Nov. 15-20.

In 2020, the Mint 400 introduced several new features including new independent car/truck and motorcycle courses and two days of motorcycle racing. Qualifying opened up to the public and relocated to Primm. Many of the classes saw decreases in entry fees and an all-new entry payment plan was developed.

All of the new features as well as all currently planned festivities and event dates will be preserved, Martelli said.

“We are very aware of what is at stake,” said Mint 400 Event Director Kilian Hamlin. “We don’t want to risk pushing ahead to March, then not have an event. That’s not fair to our racers, partners, or fans. We’re thrilled to have nearly 300 entries already, and to those racers who are currently registered, your start positions are secure and will carry over to December. Same goes for all spectators with parking passes and start/finish line tickets. Everything will simply shift forward to the fall.

“If for some reason you can’t make the new dates, we will issue refunds,” Hamlin added.

For more information, visit the updated website at themint400.com/racerinfo.