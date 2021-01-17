Brivio confirmed as new Alpine racing director

Davide Brivio — the man behind Suzuki’s double MotoGP success in 2020 — has been officially confirmed as the new racing director for the Alpine Formula 1 team.

The Italian has had huge success in motorcycle racing and has led Suzuki’s factory team since its return to MotoGP back in 2013. Steady progress led to a stunning 2020 season where Joan Mir took the riders’ championship and Suzuki the teams’ title, but Brivio soon made the shock announcement that he was leaving his role after being linked with the rebranded Renault factory F1 squad.

Despite confirmation of his departure from Suzuki coming some 10 days ago, there was no mention of Brivio when Renault held a special event launching its future plans — with Alpine at the center — last week.

In a short announcement on Sunday morning, Alpine confirmed Brivio’s arrival and added: “His specific role and responsibilities will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Brivio’s arrival comes at a time of change at Alpine, with Cyril Abiteboul completely leaving the Renault group at the start of last week and Laurent Rossi becoming the new CEO of the Alpine brand instead.

There are expected to be further announcements regarding Alpine’s Formula 1 management team, with Marcin Budkowski expected to take on the responsibilities of team principal ahead of the 2021 season.

The former Renault outfit has been rebranded in order to promote the company’s small sports car division, Alpine, as it switches to an all-electric focus for its road car operations. Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon are the F1 team’s drivers this year.