Mark Sutton//Motorsport Images

VIDEO: Red Bull crew's Hungary Magic

By January 16, 2021 7:45 AM

A fascinating behind-the-scenes look from F1 TV at how the Red Bull Racing crew raced to repair Max Verstappen‘s car after his off-course excursion prior to the start at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Watch on YouTube via Twitter below, or click here to watch on Facebook…

