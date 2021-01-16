NHRA cancels Phoenix round

NHRA and Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park have announced that the 2021 NHRA Arizona Nationals, scheduled for April 23-25, has been cancelled for 2021 due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions due to the public health situation in the Phoenix area and state of Arizona

“We’ll miss our annual stop at Wild Horse Pass, but we are working on new options for 2021,” said NHRA president Glen Cromwell. “We hope that fans in the area will try to make it to another one of our events.”

The Gila River community, track and NHRA officials mutually agreed not to host the Phoenix event in 2021, primarily based on COVID-19-related issues.

“We have enjoyed being host to the NHRA Arizona Nationals for the past 36 years,” said Mark Grado, General Manager of Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. “However, due to many circumstances beyond our control, including current COVID-19 restrictions, unfortunately the event is not feasible for the 2021 season.”

Cromwell said the drag racing sanctioning body is exploring options for replacing the cancelled event, including potential venues that would be new to the series.

“Our focus remains on making the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series a memorable experience for our fans, racers, sponsors, partners and tracks. We’ve gotten interest by other tracks in adding an event to the schedule. We’re not sure if this is possible for 2021, but we’re definitely looking into it,” Cromwell said.

The 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is set to begin March 11-14 in Gainesville and currently includes 22 events.