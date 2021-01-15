First-year Shelby GT350 among Mustangs coming to ﻿B-J Scottsdale Auction

A meticulously restored 1965 Shelby GT350 from the personal collection of Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson will headline a group of desirable 1960s-era Shelby cars to be sold at no reserve during the company’s March 20-27 Scottsdale auction.

One of the world’s greatest examples of the first-year Shelby GT350, more than 2,000 hours were invested in the museum-quality restoration of the historic and low-mileage car.

“I believe this is simply the best 1965 Shelby GT350 on the planet, and the car has an incredible pedigree,” said Jackson. “We spared no expense to make it the finest restored example of the breed at the time of restoration, and the car earned accolades that validate its authenticity. While parting with this impeccable Shelby is difficult, I have every confidence that this Shelby will make history in Scottsdale while also demonstrating the resiliency of the collector car hobby.”

