Catching Up With: Lyn St James

Racing pioneer Lyn St. James makes her return to the Marshall Pruett Podcast with insights on being honored for her life’s work at the upcoming Amelia Island Concours, the growth of women racers across the globe, and the fresh outlook she’s developed on the W Series.
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 23m ago
First-year Shelby GT350 among Mustangs coming to B-J Scottsdale Auction
A meticulously restored 1965 Shelby GT350 from the personal collection of Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson will headline a (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
McLaren can ‘run very hard’ at projects thanks to latest investment
McLaren can push ahead at greater speed with new development projects thanks to its latest investment from MSP Sports Capital, according to (…)
Off Road 2hr ago
Peterhansel clinches record 14th Dakar win
Demonstrating the patience and consistency have been that have been his hallmark through this year’s running of the Dakar Rally in Saudi (…)
Off Road 4hr ago
Dakar rider Pierre Cherpin dies following crash
A pall was cast over the final day of the Dakar Rally by the announcement that bike competitor Pierre Cherpin had died from (…)
Esports 4hr ago
F1’s Virtual Grand Prix series to return for charity
Formula 1 will run another Virtual Grand Prix series starting at the end of January featuring current and former drivers, this time to (…)
Le Mans/WEC 16hr ago
Toyota retains 2020 WEC line-up into Hypercar era
Toyota Gazoo Racing will retain all six of its 2020 FIA World Endurance Championship drivers for the 2021 World Championship as the (…)
Le Mans/WEC 16hr ago
Toyota launches GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar
Toyota Gazoo Racing has unveiled its new-for-2021 Hypercar – the GR010 HYBRID, which is set to contest an all-new top class in the 2021 (…)
Bikes 17hr ago
Monster Energy Supercross set to launch season on NBCSN, Peacock Premium
The Monster Energy Supercross season begins this Saturday from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with the opening round airing live at 6 (…)
IndyCar 22hr ago
Grosjean tipped for Coyne IndyCar seat
Romain Grosjean is understood to be close to signing a deal with Dale Coyne Racing to compete in the 2021 IndyCar season. The Frenchman’s (…)
