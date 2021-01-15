Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Catching Up With: Lyn St James

Catching Up With: Lyn St James

Catching Up With: Lyn St James

January 15, 2021

Racing pioneer Lyn St. James makes her return to the Marshall Pruett Podcast with insights on being honored for her life’s work at the upcoming Amelia Island Concours, the growth of women racers across the globe, and the fresh outlook she’s developed on the W Series.

