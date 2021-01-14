Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Monster Energy Supercross set to launch season on NBCSN, Peacock Premium

The Monster Energy Supercross season begins this Saturday from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with the opening round airing live at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Saturday kicks off a tripleheader in Houston with Round 2 on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 p.m. ET and Round 3 on Saturday, Jan. 23, live at 8 p.m. ET. NBC motorsports play by play announcer Leigh Diffey will lead the announcing team, alongside analyst Ricky Carmichael.

Peacock Premium, the new streaming home of Supercross, will offer live and commercial-free coverage of qualifiers and races as well as on-demand replays. The full coverage plan is as follows:

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET)
Sat., Jan. 16 Monster Energy Supercross – Qualifying Peacock Premium 12 p.m.
Monster Energy Supercross – Event NBCSN* 6 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 19 Monster Energy Supercross – Qualifying Peacock Premium 2:30 p.m.
Monster Energy Supercross – Event Peacock Premium 8:30 p.m.
Monster Energy Supercross – Event NBCSN^ 10:30 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 23 Monster Energy Supercross – Qualifying Peacock Premium 2 p.m.
Monster Energy Supercross – Event NBCSN* 8 p.m.

*also streams live on Peacock Premium
^Same-day delay

