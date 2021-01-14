Mazda MX-5 Cup to air on NBC Sports in addition to live streams

Mazda has expanded viewing options for the Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires for the 2021 season.

All 14 Mazda MX-5 Cup races will be streamed live on IMSA.tv and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. Additionally, a one-hour recap show combining both races from an event weekend will be produced to air later on NBCSN.

Radio Le Mans will provide on-air talent for all presentations with John Hindaugh and Shea Adam sharing the booth for live streams, and Hindaugh voicing the NBCSN recap shows. This partnership also brings MX-5 Cup to IMSA Radio, RadioLeMans.com and trackside FM frequencies.

“Everyone at Mazda Motorsports is thrilled to have such an extensive broadcast plan for this year’s Mazda MX-5 Cup,” said Director of Mazda Motorsports Nelson Cosgrove. “The MX-5 Cup teams always put on a phenomenal show at the racetrack and it’s only fitting to get that show in front of as many eyes and ears as possible. We hope this expanded audience will pay dividends for our series partners and will allow more fans to see these outstanding races.”

All of the 2021 MX-5 Cup live streams will be available for on-demand viewing on IMSA.tv and the IMSA YouTube channel.

MX-5 Cup recap shows on NBCSN will air as follows:

Rounds, Track, Air Date, Time

1&2, Daytona Int’l Speedway, Wednesday, February 10, 4:00pm ET

3&4, St. Petersburg, Wednesday, May 5, 3:00pm ET

5&6, Mid-Ohio, Tuesday, May 25, 3:00pm ET

7&8, Canadian Tire Mtsp. Park, Thursday, July 15, 6:00pm ET

9&10, Road America, Wednesday, August 18, 2:00pm ET

11&12 Laguna Seca, Tuesday, September 21, 4:00pm ET

13&14, Road Atlanta, Wednesday, October 13, 3:00pm ET