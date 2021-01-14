Leclerc becomes fifth F1 driver to test positive for COVID-19

Charles Leclerc has become the fifth Formula 1 driver to test positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating at home.

The Ferrari driver announced via his social media channels that he has been undergoing regular testing but self-isolated after being informed a close contact of his had the virus. A subsequent test result also came back positive for Leclerc, who is suffering from mild symptoms in Monaco.

“I want to let you know that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Leclerc wrote. “I am regularly checked according to my team’s protocols. Unfortunately, I learned that I have been in contact with a positive case and immediately went into self-isolation, notifying anyone I had contact with. A subsequent test I took has come back positive.

“I am feeling OK and have mild symptoms. I will remain in isolation in my home in Monaco in compliance with the regulations set by the local health authorities. Stay safe and take care.”

The result makes Leclerc the fifth driver to test positive for COVID-19 from the current grid, with Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris all also picking up the virus in the past six months. The first three drivers all missed races as a result of their positive tests, but Norris and Leclerc have both tested positive since visiting Dubai in the New Year.