Bumper field readying for Rolex 24

IMSA’s season-opening WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event at the Rolex 24 At Daytona boasts an entry list featuring a 32-percent increase over the field that took the green flag in 2020.

A stout assembly of 50 cars are registered for the upcoming Roar Before The 24 on January 22-24, which leads directly into the Jan. 28-31 Rolex 24 race. New for 2021, IMSA has added a fifth class for LMP3 cars, and all totaled, the 50 machines are spread between DPi (7), LMP2 (10), LMP3 (7), GT Le Mans (6), and GT Daytona (20).

“In all, four practices, a qualifying session and a warm-up will be available to WeatherTech Championship competitors prior to the Motul Pole Award 100,” IMSA said of the Roar weekend. “The race to determine the starting grid rolls off at 2:05 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 24 and will stream live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, with a telecast airing on NBCSN at 4:30 p.m.

The field of 24 prototypes and 26 GT cars is loaded with new and first-time entrants. IMSA’s next entry list will reveal drivers for the Roar and Rolex 24, many of which have yet to be announced.

ENTRY LIST