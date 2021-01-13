Aston Martin expects Vettel will help Stroll improve

Sebastian Vettel will bring the best out of Lance Stroll when the pair work together as teammates, according to Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer.

Aston Martin opted to replace Sergio Perez with the four-time world champion ahead of its first season back in Formula 1, rebranding what was the Racing Point team. Vettel brings with him huge experience and is the third most successful driver in history in terms of race wins, and Szafnauer believes the German’s track record will be of huge benefit to Aston as it looks to move up the grid.

“It’s hugely exciting for everyone in the team,” Szafnauer said. “In Sebastian, we have a proven four-time world champion with experience of helping teams become race-winning and championship-contending outfits. That’s why he is such an important signing for us. He brings a winning mentality and we will all undoubtedly learn a lot from him on this journey.

“In Lance, we have a young and talented, hard-working driver who enjoyed his best campaign to date last year and really made strides in all areas of his racing. We know if we give him the tools, he’s more than capable of helping the team reach its goals.

“We also think Sebastian will bring out the best in Lance, with Lance pushing Sebastian hard in return, so we’re delighted with our 2021 line-up. It’s the ideal blend of experience, race-winning knowhow, and raw talent.”

While Aston Martin is preparing for its new era amid challenging circumstances as the UK has gone back into lockdown due to COVID-19, Szafnauer says the team is well-prepared.

“We’ll officially launch the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 team in March, including the first look at our 2021 livery and driver line-up. The nature of the global situation makes things more challenging in many ways, and timelines were condensed, but we’re in good shape.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone in the team for continuing to be so adaptable and hard-working in such unique circumstances and we hope to see it pay off in 2021 before we then look to prepare for Formula 1’s new era in 2022.”