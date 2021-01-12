Chili Bowl live coverage Saturday on MAVTV

The MAVTV Motorsports Network will provide live coverage of Saturday’s 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tires, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Every year the famed Chili Bowl attracts more than 300 midget entrants from around the world, including several current and former NASCAR drivers, to the quarter-mile clay track inside Tulsa, Okla.’s River Spirit Expo Center.

“The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals is an event unlike any other in motorsports,” said Chili Bowl publicist Bryan Hulbert. The caliber of contestants is world-class and the talent pool dips into all sorts of disciplines including NASCAR and Indy Car racing. It is easily the most unique event these drivers compete in all year.

“While this year will look a little different in terms of the number of fans in the stands, the racing action is set to get even more intense as last year’s winner, Kyle Larson, looks to make it two in a row.”

MAVTV will provide more than eight hours of midget racing content in the hours leading up to the Chili Bowl, including a special Tulsa Shootout and Chili Bowl Nationals marathon, along with a live SPEED SPORT broadcast from River Spirit Expo Center at 6:30 pm ET.

MAVTV January 16, 2021 (all broadcast times ET)

2018 Tulsa Shootout: Part 1 | 6:30 a.m.

2018 Tulsa Shootout: Part 2 | 7:30 a.m.

2019 Tulsa Shootout: Part 1 | 8:30 a.m.

2019 Tulsa Shootout: Part 2 | 9:30 a.m.

2019 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals | 10:30 a.m.

2020 Tulsa Shootout: Part 1 | 1:30 p.m.

2020 Tulsa Shootout: Part 2 | 2:30 p.m.

2020 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals | 3:30 p.m.

LIVE SPEED SPORT 2021 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals | 6:30 p.m.

2021 Tulsa Shootout: Part 1 | 7:30 p.m.

LIVE 2021 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Live | 8:30 p.m.

