Goodwood announces 2021 event slate

Goodwood Circuit has announced dates for its three flagship motorsport events this year — the 78th Members’ Meeting, moved from the original April 10-11 to May 15-16; the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard will take place July 8-11; and the Goodwood Revival September 17-19.

The Festival of Speed will celebrate 2020’s planned theme of “The Maestros — Motorsport’s Great All-Rounders,” featuring drivers, teams and manufacturers who have shown their true greatness by succeeding across a variety of motorsport disciplines. One of the confirmed special maestros attending is Mario Andretti.

