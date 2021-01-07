F1 director of digital Arthofer steps down

Formula 1’s director of digital and licensing Frank Arthofer has stepped down from his position to return to the United States with his wife and newborn son.

Arthofer (pictured above) joined F1 after Liberty Media’s takeover of the sport back in 2017 and has since overseen a major transition in its digital strategy, leading to significant growth for the brand on social media and the creation of new revenue streams such as the Esports series. There will not be a replacement for the role as his responsibilities will be absorbed by other departments in the company, something F1 chairman Chase Carey says has been worked on for some time.

“I want to thank Frank for his dedication and success in building and growing our digital platforms and licensing business,” Carey said. “He joined us right at the start of our Formula 1 journey in 2017 and has been a big part of the team that has transformed Formula 1 into a leading global media and entertainment brand.

“Since Frank made his decision last year, he has been a great partner in helping me ensure a smooth transition of his business units — and I am confident that these areas will continue to thrive in their new homes within Formula 1.”

Arthofer will officially leave F1 at the end of January, a little under two months before the 2021 season is due to get underway.

“It’s been a great privilege to work on the transformation of the unique, world class company that is Formula 1,” Arthofer said. “Building the team and business from the ground up has been a professional challenge that I have relished and enjoyed from Day 1. I want to personally thank my staff at F1 for their constant focus on improvement, and Chase Carey and the team at Liberty Media for their enthusiastic support over the past four years.”